Charlie Robinson, Best Known as Mac From ‘Night Court,’ Dies at 75

By Marisa Mirabal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlie Robinson, best known for playing Mac the court clerk on the 1980s and 1990s sitcom Night Court, died on Sunday in Los Angeles. The actor passed away at age 75 from cardiac arrest with multisystem organ failure due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma, a type of glandular cancer. Robinson leaves behind a legacy […]

