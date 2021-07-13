Cancel
‘Doctor Strange 2’ Probably Features a Bruce Campbell Cameo, But Sam Raimi’s Good Luck Charm Isn’t Talking

By Eric Vespe
imdb.com
 14 days ago

Ever since Sam Raimi took on directing duties for Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness there has been one question burning in the minds of fans all over the world: will “The Classic” 1973 Oldsmobile Delta 88 Royale make an appearance? Oh, and is Bruce Campbell gonna pop up there somewhere? That, too. […]

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

