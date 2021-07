You know what could have been really lame? “What We Do In The Shadows,” the TV series spin-off of Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s excellent Sundance vampire mockumentary from 2014 (the film that got the latter filmmaker on the radar of people like Marvel‘s Kevin Feige). Now, film to TV is pretty common these days, but ‘Shadows’ is very particular about its brand of comedy and minor, but still important VFX. But “What We Do In The Shadows” on FX has truly knocked it out of the park, only getting more and more hysterical with each season.