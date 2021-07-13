Cancel
New York City, NY

Obamas’ Higher Ground sets new film/TV project for Netflix

By John Hazelton
imdb.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix writers will provide love stories about Black teens for the crossover project. Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground is reteaming with Temple Hill Entertainment to develop Blackout, a film and TV project for Netflix. The project, being developed concurrently as both a series and a feature under Higher Ground’s...

www.imdb.com

New York City, NY
Nic Stone
Michelle Obama
Angie Thomas
