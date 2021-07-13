Cancel
Relationship Advice

Married at First Sight's Ryan Oubre and Clara Berghaus Announce Divorce

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother one bites the dust. According to a show spokesperson, Married at First Sight contestants Ryan Oubre and Clara Berghaus are no longer together. In a statement to E! News, the stars shared, "After taking some time away from cameras, we have reached that point in our marriage where we know it's better to go our separate ways." "It's not an easy decision to make, nor we do we take these next steps lightly," Clara and Ryan, who appeared on season 12, continued. "Grateful to all who stood by us, and continue to stand by us as we make this very difficult decision. It goes without saying, we remain friends and hope for nothing but the best for each...

