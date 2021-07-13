Mark Millar’s ‘King of Spies’ is About a James Bond-esque Spy Coping With His Own Mortality

Perhaps it's fitting that on the same day of the 2021 Emmy Awards nominations, we're getting more clarity about a project to which we would have instinctively handed all the Emmys when it was first announced. Following news last year that Nicolas Cage had been cast in a limited series to play Tiger King sensation Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, the 57-year-old Oscar-winning actor told Variety on Tuesday, July 13 that he is no longer involved and that the show appears to not be moving forward at Amazon. "We should clear the record," Nic told the outlet. "I read two excellent scripts, which I did think were excellent, but I think Amazon ultimately felt...