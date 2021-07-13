Kyle Massey Hit With Arrest Warrant in Washington After Missing Arraignment

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Kyle Massey in Washington after the former Disney star missed his court date on Monday morning. According to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Massey was due in court at 8:30 a.m. on Monday to be arraigned on a charge of immoral communication with a minor. Massey did not appear, and a judge has signed a $100,000 warrant for his arrest. Massey’s attorney did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.