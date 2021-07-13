Cancel
Neo-Noir ‘Windfall’ Starring Jesse Plemons, Lily Collins, and Jason Segel Heads to Netflix

By Joshua Meyer
imdb.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector Charlie McDowell previously worked with Jason Segel and Jesse Plemons on the 2017 Netflix film The Discovery. Now, he’s reteaming with both actors and bringing Lily Collins on board for Windfall, a contemporary-set noir that the streaming giant has just picked up for distribution. Deadline reports that Netflix has acquired the rights to Windfall in “a […]

TV & VideosAdvanced Television

Netflix lands Windfall movie

Windfall, a Hitchcockian thriller directed by Charlie McDowell and written by Justin Lader, has been acquired by Netflix for a reported “large 8-figure deal”. The movie stars Jason Segel (How I Met Your Mother, Forgetting Sarah Marshall), Lily Collins (Les Misérables, Emily in Paris), and Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad, Jungle Cruise) and tells the story of a young couple who arrive at their vacation home to discover it is in the process of being robbed.
