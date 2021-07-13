Cancel
Jerry O'Connell Is "In Talks" to Replace Sharon Osbourne on The Talk

 14 days ago

The Talk may have found its replacement for Sharon Osbourne. Actor Jerry O'Connell (who most recently starred in Star Trek: Lower Decks) is in talks to replace the former co-host on the daytime CBS show, a source familiar with the talks confirms to E! News. "He will bring a very different energy than Sharon did to set," the insider shares, adding that O'Connell is "such a nice person." He would be The Talk's first full-time male co-host. O'Connell made occasional appearances on the show as a guest host throughout the last decade. He became a familiar face to The Talk's viewers this year, having guest hosted more than 25...

