Next month on ABC, Bachelor in Paradise season 7 is going to be here — and yes, it’s going to be as dramatic as you remember. How crazy are we talking? There will be tears, heartbreak, joy, and at some point Connor B. awkwardly singing a version of the show’s theme song. The new trailer below serves as your first look at some of the cast members down in Mexico, preparing themselves for the whirlwind. Abigail from Matt James’ season looks to be ready to meet some of the guys; meanwhile, “Queen” Victoria seems mostly down for some new shenanigans.