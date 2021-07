Join us for an Arizona Diamondbacks game this season! Only 50 tickets are available for each game, so sign up early to guarantee your spot. Pre-payment is due when you sign up. Official game tickets will be handed out when you board the bus. Plan to arrive at least 15 minutes early so we can leave at the scheduled time. There will be complimentary snacks and bottled water on the bus. You are welcome to bring your own snacks or beverages for the ride. If you bring a cooler, make sure you store it in front of you and not in the aisle. The driver can also store your belongings in the secured outside compartment.