Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

DeWine signs bill giving commissioners ‘kill switch’ on wind, solar projects

By Jake Zuckerman
Posted by 
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LyTyl_0av50CPX00

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation Monday giving county commissioners new powers to kill wind or solar projects early in their development.

No such power exists for local officials for coal mines or oil and gas wells, which are regulated at the state level.

If commissioners opt against scuttling a project entirely, Senate Bill 52 also allows them to block wind and solar developments in all or part of unincorporated areas in the county. However, citizens would have the right to canvass signatures and put the restricted development area resolution up for a popular vote.

It also gives locals two votes on projects within their jurisdiction atop the seven preexisting votes among Power Siting Board members.

The legislation passed the Ohio Senate 21-12 and the House 52-43. The bill drew only Republican support, though several in both chambers voted with Democrats in opposition.

Proponents of the legislation said it gave locals more of a voice over undesirable developments in their towns. They said the Power Siting Board tends to overlook local opposition before voting to approve projects.

“It only makes sense that everyone affected by the industrial wind and solar projects should have a voice by vote,” said Brett Meyers, of Seneca County, in written testimony to lawmakers. “A local vote is the only true fair way since large scale wind and solar projects transform our beautiful rural communities in such sweeping fashion.”

The Fremont News-Messenger reported last month the OPSB, under heavy pressure from locals as SB 52 inched toward passage, rejected a proposal to build a farm of 50 windmills in Seneca and parts of Sandusky counties .

The bill’s sponsors, state Sens. Bill Reineke, R-Tiffin, and Rob McColley, R-Napoleon, along with companion bill sponsors in the House, state Reps. Craig Riedel, R-Defiance and Dick Stein, R-Norwalk, issued a statement after the bill passed claiming it will “promote partnership and collaboration between project developers and the local community.”

“[The bill] is about ensuring that Ohioans have the freedom to pursue and protect their quality of life by having the ability to decide for themselves whether industrial sized wind or solar projects are a good fit for them,” they said in a statement .

Critics said the legislation is another handout to the fossil fuel energy industry and will chill perspective clean energy development in Ohio.

Several Democrats drew connections between it and House Bill 6 in 2019, which bailed out coal and nuclear plants on Ohio ratepayers’ dime while also gutting the state’s clean energy laws. The legislation is at the center of a prosecution that has led to an indictment of the former House Speaker (he pleaded not guilty and awaits trial) and guilty pleas of his political adviser and an energy lobbyist involved in an alleged bribery scheme.

Mike Volpe, vice president of Open Road Renewables, which develops solar farms around the U.S., characterized the legislation as attempt to “sabotage” the renewables industry in Ohio by singling it out for unfair regulatory treatment.

“It adds an unprecedented and potentially arbitrary ‘kill switch’ to the end of a balanced and rigorous review process,” he said in written testimony to lawmakers. “Solar’s modest impacts are mitigated through the long, expensive and arduous OPSB regulatory process.”

Andrew Gohn, a lobbyist with the American Clean Power Association, made his opposition simple: there’s no reason to subject some forms of energy to “overlapping” state and local regulation while some forms of energy need not bother.

“This regulatory burden — unique to only renewables — is likely to make development in Ohio more difficult than any other state,” he said in written testimony to lawmakers. “When local control is layered on top of state regulatory processes for wind and solar while other energy technologies are protected from local input, the result is government picking winners and losers by putting their thumb on the scale against renewable energy.”

DeWine signed the legislation less than two weeks after signing legislation that expressly forbids local governments from banning natural gas hookups on new buildings .

A DeWine spokesman, when asked about the separate regulatory treatment under the bill of renewables compared to fossil fuels, said “this issue differs from those other examples due to the volume of permits and size of the projects generally being sought in permitting.”

Passage of the bill comes as average global temperatures continue to rise and American cities face down the practical realities of climate change. For instance, the American West is experiencing a “megadrought” that experts say is a direct consequence of rising global temperatures, according to an ABC News report . Firefighters in California, according to the Associated Press, are struggling to contain a large wildfire as the temperatures hit record highs .

Currently, 23 solar and one wind project are listed as pending review by the OPSB (wind development has been largely stagnant in Ohio after a 2014 law tripled the distance that wind turbines must be set back from property lines ).

The new bill will not apply to solar projects that have already met application requirements with the PJM Interconnection, which controls the flow of wholesale electricity sales across regional states.

THE MORNING NEWSLETTER Subscribe now.

HELP US GROW Make a tax-deductible donation.

The post DeWine signs bill giving commissioners ‘kill switch’ on wind, solar projects appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 0

Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

334
Followers
480
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Mccolley
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Energy#Wind Power#Solar Energy#Solar Projects#Wind Farm#The Ohio Senate#House#Republican#Democrats#The Power Siting Board#Opsb#Ohioans#Open Road Renewables#American#Abc News#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Solar Power
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio consumer watchdog asks regulators to revisit coal plant bailouts

A consumer watchdog last week asked state regulators to revisit their decision to allow two Ohio utility companies to pass onto customers their losses on two coal-fired power plants they partially own. The Ohio Consumers Counsel (OCC), which represents residential ratepayers in utility issues, asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) to revisit its […] The post Ohio consumer watchdog asks regulators to revisit coal plant bailouts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

State school board member asks Ohio supt.: ‘Are you paid by Bill Gates?’

During a recent state school board discussion of student vaccinations, a board member offered a question to the Ohio superintendent of public instruction. “I’m just wondering what kind of influence Bill Gates does have on you … “Are you paid by Bill Gates?” board member Diana Fessler asked Supt. Paolo DeMaria. The comments came during […] The post State school board member asks Ohio supt.: ‘Are you paid by Bill Gates?’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

LaRose: 104 illegally registered to vote in Ohio, 13 voted in 2020

More than 100 people in Ohio are accused of illegally registering to vote and casting ballots during the 2020 election cycle, Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Monday. LaRose acknowledged some of these cases involve “honest mistakes” and reflect only a small portion of the millions of ballots cast here in 2020. Though he touted […] The post LaRose: 104 illegally registered to vote in Ohio, 13 voted in 2020 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Energy IndustryGizmodo

A Solar Company Is Suing to Stop the U.S.’s First Big Offshore Wind Project

Here’s a sentence I bet you thought you wouldn’t read today: A solar energy company is suing the Department of Interior in an effort to stop the country’s first major offshore wind farm. Last week, Allco Energy filed a lawsuit in Boston federal court accusing the DOI of improperly greenlighting the Vineyard Wind project—and illustrating the strange twists and turns NIMBYism is starting to take as the energy transition ramps up.
California StateEWG

Utilities fighting to stymie growth of California rooftop solar power

Major utilities are waging war against ratepayers in California, urging the state’s power regulator to stunt the growth of customer-owner rooftop solar energy, even though equitable solutions to the climate emergency require an expansion of renewable power rather than a continued reliance on fossil fuels. If companies like Pacific Gas...
Raleigh, NCcompassnews360.com

LOBBYISTS PUSH ‘GREEN NEW DEAL’ ON LEGISLATORS

RALEIGH – Should Solar Lobbyists Dictate NC Energy Policy?. When the Green New Deal was first introduced by left-wing extremists, it was soundly (and rightly) criticized as being technically, economically, and environmentally unscientific & nonsensical. Since U.S. House Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) was one of the Green New Deal’s main advocates, is that any surprise? Her credentials include zero scientific qualifications, but do show her as having been a bartender.
Trenton, NJwbjb.org

Murphy signs bill ending local control of wind power lines

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s governor has signed a measure that would remove most local control from where and how offshore wind energy projects come ashore. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced the move in prepared statement sent out Thursday night. Aside from granting local communities a public hearing on an offshore project that comes ashore in their town, the measure strips those communities and their elected officials of most, if not all control over the project’s power lines and the installation of associated infrastructure. It does require that power lines run underground in most cases, but sets up a mechanism where the state BPU can approve a project if local authorities delay or obstruct it.
Akron, OHDayton Daily News

DeWine directs campaign to give FirstEnergy donations to Boys and Girls Clubs

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday directed his campaign to donate the amount FirstEnergy Corp. contributed to the committee to the Boys and Girls Clubs. Federal prosecutors earlier on Thursday said the Akron-based utility will pay $230 million to resolve charges in what prosecutors called the largest bribery and money laundering scheme ever perpetrated against the state to pass a bailout of nuclear power plants in Ohio.
Public Healthcolumbusunderground.com

DeWine Signs Bill Temporarily Banning School COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation Wednesday that could block schools from mandating vaccination against COVID-19 for the fall. In the dying moments of the final legislative session before a summer recess, lawmakers tacked the vaccine provision as an amendment onto an unrelated bill regarding educational opportunities for military children. The amendment:
Washington County, COakronnewsreporter.com

County residents still opposing wind and solar towers

Washington County Commissioners met Tuesday, July 13 for their regular weekly meeting. Bill Dorrenbacher opened the meeting with a reading and a prayer, which was followed by the “Pledge of Allegiance.”. In public comment, Sally Strand spoke about wind and solar towers. She felt there should be more solar towers,...
Ohio Statemorrowcountysentinel.com

Ohio communities gain control of wind, solar projects

COLUMBUS — Local communities in Ohio got a little more power regarding renewable energy projects after Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill into law that addresses wind and solar projects. DeWine made Senate Bill 52 law and gave power to county boards on whether to allow or prevent certification of...
Energy IndustryNewsday

Wind energy, Afghanistan and a parole bill

The state wants to spend all of this money on an unreliable source of power ["Unfair cost to LI of offshore wind," Opinion, July 14]. So while spending all of these billions of dollars to protect the environment, which fossil fuel plants will we shut down?. Also, what is the...
PoliticsWarren Tribune Chronicle

DeWine’s fireworks bill veto misses mark on safety

Five days after the rest of the country celebrated Independence Day with backyard gatherings, cookouts and yes, consumer fireworks, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed Ohio Senate Bill 113. This bill would have made Ohio the 49th state to allow consumers to legally discharge fireworks. That is correct; Ohio and Massachusetts...
Ohio State27 First News

DeWine gives clarity on whether masks are in Ohio’s future again

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A new mask mandate is unlikely in Ohio despite COVID-19 cases being back on the rise. Gov. Mike DeWine, speaking after an appearance at John Glenn International Airport, said Friday that he does not plan on reissuing a mask order. He has hinted recently at a new...

Comments / 0

Community Policy