Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Harrison Ford Birthday Special: From Indiana Jones to Han Solo, 5 Most Iconic Roles of The Hollywood Actor!

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarrison Ford has had a long and acclaimed career which has spanned for more than 50 years. Harrison Ford is one of the biggest action stars of his time and still remains to be a major draw when it comes to films. Ford has starred in some of the most iconic sci-fi and action films of all time. Ford has even worked with some of the biggest directors in Hollywood as well, George Lucas and Ridley Scott being a few. Harrison Ford Injures Shoulder on Indiana Jones 5 Set While Rehearsing a Fight Scene For the Action Adventure.

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
Wolfgang Petersen
Person
Phoebe Waller Bridge
Person
George Lucas
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
James Mangold
Person
Tom Clancy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Cia#Sci Fi#Indiana Jones 5 Set#Cia#Indiana Jones Series#Indy#Han
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Indiana Jones
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesgoodhousekeeping.com

Indiana Jones 5 casts Antonio Banderas to star with Harrison Ford

Antonio Banderas is the latest star to sign onto the Indiana Jones 5 project, Deadline reports. The Oscar-nominated actor recently closed the deal to join the highly-anticipated new movie, and will star alongside Harrison Ford, who is returning as the iconic archaeologist. Details of Banderas' character have been kept well...
Moviesgamingideology.com

Star Wars: Harrison Ford Was Turned Down For Han Solo By George Lucas

Today, July 13, 2021, is Harrison Ford’s 79th birthday. In the 1970s, Ford was an unknown actor and was working on becoming a star. The young heartthrob had claimed a few small roles in some movies, but hadn’t quite garnered enough fame to become a huge hit. Meanwhile, Ford also worked as a carpenter to pay the bills and put food on the table for his family. During one of his smaller jobs, he was cast in a George Lucas movie titled American Graffiti.
Moviesfox13news.com

Harrison Ford turns 79: Celebrate his birthday with these free films on Tubi

LOS ANGELES - Harrison Ford turns 79 on July 13. Celebrate his birthday by binge-watching these films for free on Tubi. Ford rose to international stardom with his iconic role as Han Solo in the film series, "Star Wars." After 42 years and four installments of the popular science fiction franchise, Ford added another successful role to his resume as the advantageous explorer Indiana Jones in the Disney franchise.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Indiana Jones 5 adds another Hollywood star to its cast

The one who is perhaps the most famous Spanish actor in the world will be in the cast of Indiana Jones 5, accompanying Harrison Ford. Indiana Jones is one of the most recognized sagas of all time. Under the seal of Lucasfilm, the stories of the mythical archaeologist have become one of the most loved by critics and the public. For this reason, the cast of each of the films has been designed with great care and suspicion, trying to find celebrities worthy of inclusion. Now, in the recording of the fifth part, there is no exception to this concern.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

The Internet Is Wishing Harrison Ford A Happy Birthday

He might currently be out of action having suffered the recurrence of an old shoulder injury during stunt rehearsals for his upcoming return as the titular intrepid archeologist in Indiana Jones 5, but for the most part Harrison Ford remains in fine fettle for a man of his age. The...
MoviesInside the Magic

Antonio Banderas Scores Secret Role in ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Although Harrison Ford may have recently been injured while rehearsing for Indiana Jones 5, leaving the actor in a sling, the production is still moving forward with full steam ahead. Many Indiana Jones fans are very excited to see the newest installment to the franchise, especially considering how it has...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Indiana Jones 5 Has Added Another A-Lister To Join Harrison Ford, And Wow

Just when you thought the acting pool for Indiana Jones 5 couldn’t get any more exciting, a new and surprising casting decision has been made. The currently-filming sequel has co-writer/director James Mangold already working with the likes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen and, of course, Harrison Ford. But now, Antonio Banderas has been announced as joining the cast, and wow, that is indeed an impressive hire.
Celebritiesgamingideology.com

Indiana Jones lookalike reigns as injured Harrison Ford recovers

Because the man who pulls the strings as the whip-breaking hero is actually a stuntman. Harrison, 78, is still recovering from a shoulder injury he sustained last month while rehearsing a fight scene for the fifth installment of the Indy saga. But his stand-in caught the eye when hordes of...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Antonio Banderas joins the cast of “Indiana Jones 5” Is the actor living a second golden age in Hollywood?

The Malaga-born Antonio Banderas has joined the cast of Indiana Jones 5. The actor will join big stars as the undisputed star of the franchise, Harrison Ford, but also to names especially relevant in the actuality Hollywodiense. In its cast will appear Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Toby Jones and Boyd Holbrook among many others. Contrary to what it might seem, Banderas should not be surprised to work alongside these famous actors or to participate in one of the most important sagas of the seventh art, because what he is experiencing right now is, totally, a second golden age in the mecca of cinema.
MoviesComicBook

Indiana Jones 5 Set Photos Offer First Look at Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Indiana Jones 5 has been filming for a few weeks now, and it's safe to say that fans have been intrigued to see exactly what the sequel brings to the long-beloved franchise. An array of new cast members will be joining Harrison Ford in the upcoming blockbuster, including Fleabag and Solo: A Star Wars Story star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. While we don't know exactly what role the award-winning actress will be performing in Indiana Jones 5, a new series of set photos show what her character will look like in the film. The photos, which you can check out below, show Bridge in a 1960s-esque outfit. Whether or not that indicates what era her character will be from (or if she's just a fan of vintage clothing) remains to be seen.
MoviesPosted by
Daily Mail

Indiana Jones 5 stuntman dons a quirky 'blonde wig' helmet as he and Harrison Ford's body double film dramatic chase scenes at parade to celebrate Apollo 11's landing in 1969 in Glasgow

A stuntman and Harrison Ford's body double were seen filming dramatic chase scenes in the streets of Glasgow for Indiana Jones 5 on Friday. The performer appeared to be standing in for a member of the cast as he donned a quirky helmet that featured a blonde wig and even had a partial forehead that matched his skin tone.
MoviesPosted by
Daily Mail

Harrison Ford's stuntman charges through parade on horseback as Indiana Jones 5 films in Glasgow... while the injured action star, 79, lives it up at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix during his three month break from shooting

Filming for Indiana Jones 5 continued in Glasgow on Sunday as Harrison Ford's stunt double charged through a crowded parade celebrating Apollo 11's landing in 1969 on horseback. Bolting down a city centre street in a grey suit, the action-packed scene saw a lookalike for 79-year-old Ford rip through a...
MoviesShropshire Star

Indiana Jones actor takes fall shooting on Glasgow street

Shooting has taken over parts of the city centre this month, transforming it into Manhattan of the late 1960s. An actor in the new Indiana Jones film being shot in Glasgow took a spill while performing a chase scene. The as yet untitled fifth instalment of the adventure series has...
CelebritiesComicBook

Indiana Jones 5 Actor Injured During Chase Scene in Glasgow

Just last month, reports emerged that Harrison Ford was injured during the production of Indiana Jones 5, resulting in the shoot undergoing some modifications to compensate for the issue, with The Star now reporting that an unknown performer has also scored an injury on set. This injury, however, appears to have only been a minor setback, as opposed to an encounter that required any updates to the production schedule. The outlet also reported that the injury occurred while filming a scene that appeared to be a parade taking place in Manhattan in the late '60s, which even featured a banner using the phrase "a giant leap for mankind," as made famous by Neil Armstrong during the 1969 Moon landing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy