Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets teammates and others around MLB react to Pete Alonso’s Home Run Derby victory

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat Mets could offer Cubs for Kris Bryant, Craig Kimbrel trade? | Rumors and Rumblings | Baseball Night in NY. On BNNY, Jim Duquette talks about a potential Mets trade involving the Cubs, and what it might take to not only get slugger Kris Bryant, but also star reliever, Craig Kimbrel. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, host Doug Williams is joined by a cast of leading New York baseball writers and other experts to discuss the latest off-season news involving the New York Mets, Yankees, and key division rivals. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area’s professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “go-to” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp.

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Craig Kimbrel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Run Derby#Cubs#The New York Mets#Yankees#Sny Tv#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Twitter
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Facebook
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: Trading for Jose Berrios, Josh Donaldson secures the NL East

New York Mets trade rumors are beginning to climb out from their cave and one of the first was related to Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson. The former MVP is certainly an intriguing piece for the Mets to potentially add. While not the superstar he was in his prime, Donaldson can still hit baseballs a long distance and with regularity.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians steal potential Yasmani Grandal replacement from White Sox

The Cleveland Indians signed former New York Mets and Detroit Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos to a minor-league contract. Even though the Chicago White Sox have had great success through the first three months of the season, they have not had the greatest luck in terms of player health. Matters only got worse for the White Sox on Tuesday, as catcher Yasmani Grandal is out for the next four-to-six weeks after tearing a tendon in his left knee during Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins. If they were, by chance, looking for a catcher on the open market, they can cross one name off the list.
MLBknbr.com

Giants acquire third-base prospect in trade with Mets [report]

The Giants’ first move before the trade deadline involves the only player acquired at last year’s deadline. According to The New York Daily News, San Francisco has traded left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda to the New York Mets in exchange for infield prospect Will Toffey. Banda, 27, was mostly a flop...
MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Mets reportedly have trade interest in big name third basemen

The New York Mets want to add some more punch to their lineup, and are reportedly eyeing some big-name third basemen in order to do so. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets have engaged in preliminary talks with the Minnesota Twins about a possible trade for third baseman Josh Donaldson. The Mets have also maintained interest in Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant since the offseason, though it’s not clear if the Cubs would still be open to trading him.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 best trade destinations for Kris Bryant, ranked

On June 24, the Chicago Cubs combined to throw a no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-0 win. The victory put the Cubs 42-33 on the season and had them right in the thick of the NL Central race. Now, Chicago has dropped 12 of their last 13 games and everyone including Kris Bryant, Javy Baez and Anthony Rizzo could potentially be traded.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This trade could land Mets Kris Bryant in Cubs fire sale

The Mets may be involved with the many trade targets on the Cubs at the July 30 deadline, including All-Star Kris Bryant. The secret is out, and barring an unforeseen and lengthy winning streak, the Chicago Cubs will be among the sellers at the July 30 trade deadline. Among Chicago’s...
MLBchatsports.com

NY Mets News: Trade for Rich Hill is straight up thievery

Jul 18, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Rich Hill (14) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports. The New York Mets kicked off their attempt to add before the July 30 trade deadline with a...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Reports: Mets Close To Acquiring Veteran Starting Pitcher

The New York Mets have been atop the NL East for most of 2021, despite a crazy rash of injuries. After adding Jacob deGrom to the injured list, the team was in serious need of another starting pitcher, and it appears that they found one in veteran Rich Hill. The...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Red Sox, Mets Pitcher To Retire After 2021

In 2006, the Boston Red Sox paid a king’s ransom for the right to sign Daisuke Matsuzaka, a superstar in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014, but he continued to play professional baseball. At the end of this season, he will hang up his glove.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: ESPN insider suggests Javier Baez to this team

Leading up to the 2021 MLB trade deadline, the Chicago Cubs have been one of the main teams which the league assumes could be enormous sellers. Once atop the NL Central this season, the Cubs are now in no position to compete. Rather, the team will likely either retool for the immediate future, or even completely blow it up and begin a rebuild.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Predicting where big names land at the trade deadline | Yankees, Mets, Phillies acquire stars

The 2021 MLB trade deadline is just five days away, giving contenders one last chance to improve before the stretch run for a pennant. Two serious contenders made significant moves over the weekend: The always-aggressive San Diego Padres got the big-name hunting going by swinging a trade for MLB hits leader Adam Frazier, and the Tampa Bay Rays added thump by acquiring veteran slugger Nelson Cruz from the Minnesota Twins.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mets top 4 trade targets at the MLB trade deadline

Coming into the 2021 MLB season, the National League East looked like it would be a tough competition between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets. While the Braves have experienced some unlucky injuries and have disappointed this season, the Mets are first in the National League East with a record of 52-44 with only a few days before the MLB trade deadline.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers address outfield issues in trade with Mets

If you know Andrew Friedman by now, you know he’s not scared to make trades at any point prior to the deadline. That’s why the Los Angeles Dodgers are always prepared from a depth perspective. Speaking of which, they’ve ran into that exact issue with their outfield. Mookie Betts is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy