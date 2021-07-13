Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Duncan Keith trade grades: Oilers add three-time Stanley Cup champion in deal with Blackhawks

By Donald Langer
wmleader.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 offseason is expected to be a doozy with the Kraken’s expansion draft and the unforeseen flat cap looming for the upcoming 2021-22 season. Now the first domino has fallen, as the Blackhawks parted ways with three-time Stanley Cup champion Duncan Keith, sending him to the Oilers on Monday. The 2015 Conn Smythe winner requested a move to Western Canada to be closer to his son, Colton, who lives in Penticton, B.C.

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Chiasson
Person
Duncan Keith
Person
Kris Russell
Person
Darnell Nurse
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Ken Holland
Person
Connor Mcdavid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#Kraken#Western Canada#Niedermayers#Sutters#Oilers Ahl#Espn#Norris Trophies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Lightning, Wild, Rangers, Blues, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Tampa Bay Lightning need to make some big changes and there are questions about whether or not a Steven Stamkos departure could be among them. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild are gearing up for the NHL Expansion Draft and have 24 hours to ask a couple of key players to waive their no-move clauses. What are the most likely landing spots for Vladimir Tarasenko and when might the New York Rangers choose to buy out defenseman Tony DeAngelo?
NHLNBC Sports

Winners and Losers from 2021 NHL Draft weekend

The 2021 NHL Draft is in the books and it was a hectic couple of days around the NHL. Not only for all of the prospects selected by their new teams, but also for all of the roster movement that took place around the league. Let us take a look...
NHLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Analysis: What the Duncan Keith Trade Means for the Blackhawks Moving Forward

The Chicago Blackhawks have missed the playoffs in three of the last four seasons, and although the team emphasized prior to the last campaign that they were planning on rebuilding, they took a massive step in that direction on Monday, reportedly trading defenseman Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers for defenseman Caleb Jones and a third round draft pick.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Flyers, Oilers, Wild, Sharks, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, NHL fans are a bit unsettled by the fact Patrick Kane was voted the best player in the NHL by the ESPY’s on Saturday night. How did this happen? Meanwhile, it doesn’t sound like the Philadelphia Flyers are going to be one of the final teams in on a Seth Jones trade. Did Kirill Kaprizov turn down an incredible offer from the Minnesota Wild? Finally, are the Edmonton Oilers more likely to buy out James Neal or Mikko Koskinen?
NHLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Duncan Keith's Legacy and Reason Behind Trade

Podcast: Duncan Keith's legacy with the Blackhawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another Chicago icon is on the move after the Blackhawks granted Duncan Keith’s trade request so that he could be closer to his son. In return, the Blackhawks received defenseman Caleb Jones and a conditional third-round draft pick in 2022. Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis discuss the trade, Keith’s illustrious Blackhawks career, whether he’s the greatest defenseman in franchise history, and how the acquisition of Caleb impacts the team’s chances of potentially acquiring his older brother Seth via trade.
NHLchatsports.com

Edmonton Oilers: Duncan Keith Trade Effect on The Expansion Draft

Leon Draisaitl Edmonton Oilers #29, Duncan Keith Chicago Blackhawks #2 Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports. The Edmonton Oilers made a trade, and the ramifications are going to have an impact on this team for a while. With the Duncan Keith trade finally happening and the Edmonton Oilers giving up...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Blackhawks: The Arizona Coyotes might have a goalie for Chicago

The Arizona Coyotes might have a couple of goalies that could interest the Chicago Blackhawks. The Chicago Blackhawks roster is starting to take shape. With the additions of Seth and Caleb Jones, the defense is taking steps forward, now one position that still needs to be addressed is goaltending. I...
NHLABC News

Edmonton Oilers acquire star defenseman Duncan Keith from Chicago Blackhawks

The Edmonton Oilers acquired Chicago Blackhawks star defenseman Duncan Keith and minor league forward Tim Soderlund on Monday in a trade for defenseman Caleb Jones and a 2022 conditional third-round draft pick, it was announced. Keith waived his no-movement clause to facilitate the trade. He has reportedly expressed a desire...
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Potential Jack Eichel Trade, Alec Martinez, More

The NHL offseason has already been plenty eventful. Both the Seattle Kraken expansion draft and the 2021 NHL draft have taken place, while numerous big trades have shaken up the landscape of the league. There's still plenty more to come, though. Free agency begins Wednesday at noon ET, so teams...
NHLchatsports.com

Report: Duncan Keith traded to Oilers for Caleb Jones, draft pick

After weeks of rumors and speculation, the Chicago Blackhawks have reportedly traded Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers. According to multiple media reports, the return is defenseman Caleb Jones and a mid-round pick. Despite speculation that it would happen, Chicago has reportedly not retained any salary in the transaction. Keith...
NHLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Duncan Keith Trade Opens Door for Blackhawks to Make Offseason Splash

Keith trade opens door for Hawks to make big splash originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks' offseason is in full swing after the organization parted ways with three-time Stanley Cup champion Duncan Keith, who waived his full no-movement clause to be traded to the Edmonton Oilers. The trade was, respectfully, requested by the 37-year-old defenseman so he can be closer to his son in Western Canada and the Blackhawks honored that wish.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: Marc-Andre Fleury trade is incredible news

Marc-Andre Fleury is one of the nicest human beings in the history of the National Hockey League. He is also one of the greatest goalies in the history of the NHL as well. He is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins and has had a tremendous amount of success with the Vegas Golden Knights as well. In 2020-21, he was so good that he won the Vezina Trophy and now he is on his way to the Chicago Blackhawks.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Blackhawks: Stan Bowman Fleeced by Blue Jackets… Again

Stan Bowman just sacrificed three huge pieces towards the next generation of Blackhawks hockey. Let’s take a walk down Blackhawks bad-memory lane. In the offseason of 2017, fresh off a sweep from the Nashville Predators, Stan Bowman traded budding superstar Artemi Panarin to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Brandon Saad. This trade ended up as a disaster as one of the reasons behind the trade was to add a proven postseason performer. Well, Panarin played a huge role in sweeping the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2019, further solidifying himself as a proven superstar in the NHL.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Blackhawks News & Rumors: Zadorov, Suter, Hjalmarsson & More

The hectic start to the National Hockey League’s compressed offseason continued on Monday. The deadline to extend qualifying offers to restricted free agents ahead of Wednesday’s start of free agency came and went, and there were some surprises out of the Chicago Blackhawks’ camp. Additionally, a true warrior from the Stanley Cup era hung up his skates for good.
NHLYardbarker

Oilers’ Ken Holland Being Heavily Criticized For Duncan Keith Trade

Ken Holland is not a popular man in Edmonton today. Monday afternoon, news broke that the Edmonton Oilers had finalized a trade to land defenseman Duncan Keith from the Chicago Blackhawks. Half of the Oilers fan base was for the trade, half against. That’s not terribly abnormal. That said, most of the people who were for the trade were for it as long as Chicago retained some of Keith’s $5.5 million salary. That didn’t happen.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: Niklas Hjalmarsson was truly great

The Chicago Blackhawks had many great players contribute to winning three Stanley Cups in a span of six years. Some were there for just one, others for two, and a select few were there for all three. One of those players is Niklas Hjalmarsson. He might be the most unsung hero of the bunch as well. He has announced his retirement from the National Hockey League and deserves all of the praise for his work on and off the ice.

Comments / 0

Community Policy