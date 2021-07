The police chief of Miami marched with demonstrators in the city to protest the Cuban government, hugging and consoling activists hoping to see the regime change in the island nation. Art Acevedo, the city's police chief, joined in with anti-Cuban government protesters, offering sympathy to a pair of crying men and other emotional demonstrators. Many Cubans who fled the country after Fidel Castro ousted the regime of Fulgencio Batista settled in Miami. Many Miami-based Cubans have been critical Castro's revolutionary government. Cubans are currently protesting rising prices in commodities as well as food and medicine scarcity as the island faces...