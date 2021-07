Republican lawmakers are calling for a ban on the teaching of critical race theory in Missouri schools. In a letter drafted this month by Senator Mike Moon, GOP legislators ask Governor Parson to issue an executive order banning the teaching of critical race theory in schools before students return to class next month. CRT is known as the academic study of how racism has impacted the U.S. Members of the House and Senate Joint Committee on Education heard testimony yesterday in favor of the ban, but Democrats in the meeting were upset because no one spoke in favor of CRT.