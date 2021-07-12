Cancel
Chris Jericho Discusses AEW’s Attempts To License Music From AC/DC & Van Halen

By Brandon Ewing
ewrestlingnews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW Superstar Chris Jericho was a special guest on the “Two Man Powertrip” podcast recently where he discussed his attempts to have music licensed from AC/DC and Van Halen. He had the idea for “Back in Black” by AC/DC for The Pinnacle and also “Runnin’ With The Devil” by Van Halen, but those options were both denied.

www.ewrestlingnews.com

