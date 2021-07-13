Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Oreo is releasing salted caramel brownie and apple cider donut flavors

By Christian Saclao
Posted by 
geekspin
geekspin
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oreo has recently announced that it is rolling out two new limited-edition flavors: salted caramel brownie and apple cider donut. The cookie brand officially introduced the two new additions to its product offerings during a live press conference on Twitter last Thursday. The Salted Caramel Brownie Oreo is a combination...

geekspin.co

Comments / 0

geekspin

geekspin

New York City, NY
892
Followers
1K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Technology, trends and entertainment for geeks.

 https://geekspin.co
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caramel Apple#Apple Cider#Oreos#Donut#Food Drink#Best Products#Oreo Apple Pie#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Apple
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Simple Hack Will Make Corn on the Cob Even Juicier and Sweeter

Many of us look forward to fresh corn on the cob this time of the year. You can grill it alongside other veggies, like zucchini and peppers, but sometimes prepping and cleaning the barbecue can feel like a whole ordeal. When we want a simpler option, we opt for boiling it on the stovetop. It may not sound as tasty, but these tips will make your boiled corn even juicier and sweeter than on the grill — all you need is milk and butter!
RecipesPosted by
Simplemost

This Blueberry Cobbler Dump Cake Recipe Is So Easy To Make

Nothing can compare to a homemade dessert. But during the summer, the idea of spending a lot of time in the kitchen doesn’t exactly sound appealing, so easy desserts with simple ingredients are the way to go. And if a recipe can add some fresh fruit that is in season, then the dessert is a home run.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
Thrillist

Oreo Just Dropped 2 New Seasonal Flavors

Classic Oreos are excellent, but that hasn't stopped the company from experimenting wildly with flavors. Some were hits, like Double Stuffed Oreos and Mint Oreos. Others, like those Swedish Fish Oreos, were misses. Either way, the cookie company won't stop innovating. In fact, it just announced two brand-new seasonal flavors.
Recipestastywoo.com

Magic Cake Recipe (15-Minute Dessert)

This cake is a magic! Simple to prepare and so yummy! All you need is a few simple ingredients to make this moist magic cake and enjoy with your family or friends! Just 15 minutes to make it and about 1 hour to cook. Ingredients:. ¾ cup white sugar. 4...
Brenham, TXKWTX

New ice cream flavor introduced by Blue Bell

BRENHAM, Texas (KWTX) - The month of July is National Ice Cream Month, and Blue Bell is celebrating by introducing a new flavor!. It was in 1984 when President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day. Each year Blue Bell celebrates National Ice Cream Month with the release of a returning favorite, or new flavor.
Recipesrecipetineats.com

Peach Cobbler

This Peach Cobbler recipe comes to you from a Southern lady I know who is everything you imagine a Southern lass to be: a big personality, big laugh, big heart, and a very (very!) big appetite for life and food. You’ll love how the syrup is made using peach juices,...
thecountrycook.net

ORANGE FLUFF DESSERT

This dessert has a lot of different names that people call it. Orange Fluff, Orange Delight, Weight Watchers Dessert, or even 'The Orange Stuff.' It was something my mom made often when she was doing Weight Watchers. I don't know the point value anymore for this because they keep changing it all the time. I also don't actually adhere to a Weight Watchers diet so you'll want to do your own checking on the points if you are. However, you don't need to be on a diet to gobble this stuff up!
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

Peach Dump Cake

Dessert doesn’t get much easier than a dump cake. There’s no need to accumulate a pile of dishes and create a mess in the kitchen. True to its name, you literally just “dump” everything in a baking pan and pop it in the oven — although I like to think of it more as layering the ingredients and flavors.
Recipestastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

Flourless Chocolate Zucchini Brownies

These flourless chocolate zucchini brownies are so mouth-watering, creamy, and really delicious! If you like the combination of chocolate and zucchini then this easy recipe is perfect for you! Quick and simple, these yummy brownies are absolutely one of the best treats for this season! Try them:. Ingredients:. 1 cup...
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Taking Apple Cider Vinegar, Says Science

Even if you haven't been down the rabbit hole of nutrition trends, you've likely heard about how people have been consuming apple cider vinegar for its health benefits. While there is some evidence that shows taking apple cider vinegar as a dietary supplement can support your health, that evidence is limited and researchers are still working to understand these findings.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Tyla

KitKat Chunky Salted Caramel Popcorn Now Exists

What’s the best part about going to the cinema? Well, apart from the movies themselves? The snacks of course. While some people choose nachos and hot dogs, we will always be popcorn’s biggest fans – and we can eat it by the bag load. So imagine our excitement at this...
Recipesdessertfortwo.com

Brownie Pots

Brownie pots that are made in the microwave and entirely vegan. Just a few simple pantry ingredients, stirred together, and cooked in the microwave for a warm, gooey brownie treat! Print this recipe and keep it on your fridge for emergency chocolate cravings!. Brownie Pots. Just looking at these photos...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Vanilla Salted Caramel Budino Recipe

Layered desserts are just super-fun, right? If you dip your spoon "this" far, you can taste one of the layers. If you dip the spoon a little bit further, you get to combine more of the sweet layers. And who doesn't love playing whimsical games with their creamy desserts? This particular layered dessert is called a "budino," according to recipe developer Ting Dalton, who explains, "A budino is translated as custard or pudding in Italian." And while this recipe for vanilla salted caramel budino does involve quite a few steps — one of which is the heating of milk and eggs, which demands unbroken attention — we can assure you that it is totally and completely worth it.
Brooklyn, NYthv11.com

Ice cream shop releasing Kraft Macaroni & Cheese flavor

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The taste of summer just got a little sweeter. Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is releasing a Kraft Macaroni & Cheese-flavored French ice cream. The limited edition ice cream will be sold at Van Leeuwen shops and online Wednesday, July 14 — coincidentally on National Macaroni & Cheese Day — at 11 a.m. ET for $12 for a pint.
Food & Drinksz933.com

APPLE CIDER OREOS AND MAC ‘N CHEESE ICE CREAM…WHAT?!

The sky is falling, the sky is falling! Seriously, it must be because these new food items are the most bizarre we’ve seen in a while!. Kraft announced their collaboration with Van Leeuwen to create a limited edition macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream. Um…what?! The cheesy frozen treat will go on sale tomorrow (July 14) in honor of National Macaroni & Cheese Day! Grocery stores will sell the ice cream for $12 a pint. They’re describing the ice cream as a “cool, creamy scoop of ice cream that brings that comforting, nostalgic feeling from a warm bowl of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.” Don’t know if I can get on board.

Comments / 0

Community Policy