WWE reportedly has quite a few surprises lined up for the next couple of weeks, and a big one might be on the way at Money in the Bank this Sunday. According to PWInsider, Becky Lynch will be at Dickie's Arena in Fort Worth, TX on Sunday for the pay-per-view, though it's not clear if she'll appear onscreen. "The Man" has been absent from WWE television since announcing her pregnancy in May 2020, though she did tease returning at both the Royal Rumble and at WrestleMania 37. It's also entirely possible that she'll be back on Friday's edition of SmackDown in Houston, which marks WWE's official return to the road.