West Ham: Previewing today’s double-header preseason warmup

West Ham continues their preseason planning today as they face off against both Leyton Orient and Northampton Town. What can they show us differently today?. In an attempt to showcase all of his talents and give the lads the most playtime, David Moyes will be sending the preseason squad in two different directions this afternoon. He will manage half of the West Ham squad against Leyton Orient, while most of his staff will help lead the rest of the squad against Northampton Town.

