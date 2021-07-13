West Ham: Previewing today’s double-header preseason warmup

Nathan Trott has gone from West Ham’s PL2 keeper to out on loan and back. With senior team time under him, a new loan spell can be exactly what is needed. Trott has now been a part of West Ham for six years. He signed his first official contract in 2015, and since then, he has had a loan spell with AFC Wimbledon and feature primarily in the Hammers PL2 side. While on loan during the 2019/20 season, he conceded 35 goals while keeping five clean sheets in 26 matches.