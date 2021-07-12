Drew McIntyre Gets His Revenge On Jinder Mahal, Destroys Jinder’s Motorcycle

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleOn WWE Monday Night RAW, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre extracted his revenge on his former friend now bitter enemy, Jinder Mahal. Last week on RAW, Mahal had stolen McIntyre’s sword following their match-up. As Mahal and his entourage were cutting a promo inside the ThunderDome, McIntyre appeared on the titantron (and was backstage). McIntyre then revealed that Mahal had stolen a replica sword; “The Scottish Warrior” still had the real one. He then destroyed Mahal’s motorcycle, sending a message to Mahal as their rivalry seems to be far from over.

