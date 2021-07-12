Drew McIntyre Gets His Revenge On Jinder Mahal, Destroys Jinder’s Motorcycle

For its first show back at full capacity, the T-Mobile Center will host the flagship program of wrestling company WWE, Monday Night Raw, on Monday, July 26. Not only will fans from Kansas City and the surrounding area be able to see the Center back in action, but viewers across the country and around the world will see WWE superstars like Alexa Bliss, AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, and more enter the squared circle. It will mark the return of the wrestling brand to Kansas City for the first time since October of 2019. When I spoke by phone with WWE superstar and two-time champion Drew McIntyre, it was readily apparent he was just as excited for the return of live wrestling as the fans.