RAW News – Ricochet Defeats John Morrison Following An Assist By Riddle
On Monday night’s edition of RAW, Ricochet defeated John Morrison in yet another rematch after an assist from Riddle. Riddle came out to help Ricochet and to even the odds, as Morrison had The Miz in his corner. At the end of the match, he grabbed The Miz’s wheelchair, flipped the former champion on his back and left him unable to get up. Ricochet then placed Morrison across a ladder and hit a high-risk splash through the ladder. Ricochet would pin Morrison to pick up the victory.www.ewrestlingnews.com
