Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

RAW News – Ricochet Defeats John Morrison Following An Assist By Riddle

By Brandon Ewing
ewrestlingnews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday night’s edition of RAW, Ricochet defeated John Morrison in yet another rematch after an assist from Riddle. Riddle came out to help Ricochet and to even the odds, as Morrison had The Miz in his corner. At the end of the match, he grabbed The Miz’s wheelchair, flipped the former champion on his back and left him unable to get up. Ricochet then placed Morrison across a ladder and hit a high-risk splash through the ladder. Ricochet would pin Morrison to pick up the victory.

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miz
Person
The Miz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Raw News#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEBleacher Report

Keith Lee and 8 Current WWE Stars Who Should Be Future WWE Champions

Keith Lee made his long-awaited return to Raw last week, albeit in a losing effort against WWE champion Bobby Lashley. Despite coming up short, The Limitless One proved once more that he is more than capable of hanging with top-tier talent in the company and should be considered a hot prospect for a future title reign.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

WWE Raw: Charlotte Flair defeats Nikki A.S.H in main event

Monday Night Raw welcomed not only fans back last week, but John Cena and Bill Goldberg. Plus, Nikki A.S.H. walked out of the show with the Raw Women’s title above her head. There was a lot to unpack as this week’s edition of the show kicked off, but the next three hours were expected to push toward the next big WWE showcase, SummerSlam.
WWEBleacher Report

Bobby Lashley Shows Attitude, Ricochet vs. John Morrison, More WWE Raw Fallout

Money in the Bank has always been one of the most important nights on the WWE calendar, but it will be especially vital this year, as lives could be changed on Sunday night. The July 12 edition of WWE Raw emphasized that with some of the strongest performances from several Superstars ahead of the pay-per-view, ending the Thunderdome era for the red brand with a bang.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

WWE Raw Predictions: Goldberg Will Replace Kofi Kingston

WWE Raw is limping into WWE Money In The Bank 2021, just like Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair did on last week’s horrendous episode. On this week’s taped episode, there are six scheduled matches: Bobby Lashley vs. Xavier Woods, Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka vs. Naomi in a Women’s MITB Promotional Fatal 4 Way Match, Sheamus (c) vs. Humberto Carillo for the U.S. Title, AJ Styles vs. Ivar, Omos vs. Erik, and Ricochet vs. John Morrison in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. Also, will Goldberg replace Kofi Kingston in pursuit of Bobby Lashley’s WWE Championship?
WWEBleacher Report

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 12

This week's Raw was the go-home episode before Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, making it the red brand's final chance to make any changes to the card. After suffering a brutal attack from Bobby Lashley inside Hell in a Cell, Xavier Woods returned this week to get his rematch before Lashley faces Kofi Kingston for the WWE title this weekend.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

John Morrison Says That He's The Only Man Moist Enough To Ride The Dry Slip And Slide

John Morrison plans on climbing the ladder at Money in the Bank like a waterspout. Tonight, John Morrison will compete in Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match against Riddle, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Big E, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Seth Rollins. Ahead of the event, Johnny Drip-Drip joined The Bump to preview the night ahead and said that he feels as though this current iteration of his character is the best version of himself. Furthermore, having never held the WWE or Universal Titles before, he acknowledges that there is added pressure on himself to emerge victoriously.
NFLnerdly.co.uk

WWE Raw – July 26th 2021: Results & Review

Welcome to this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw review, right here on Nerdly. I’m Nathan Favel and I have nothing to say to you. You know what you did! How could you? Get lost loser. I mean it. Go! John, go Cougar your Mellencamp. Go! I’ve had it up to here with you! Do you know where here is? It’s where we’re at! Ain’t so smart now are you mother-f–ker?! Well, why you think about what you’ve done, I’ll start the review. Be gone Satan!
WWEPosted by
The Spun

WWE Announces Wrestler Passed Away Earlier This Week

On Thursday, the WWE had heartbreaking news to announce regarding Del Wilkes, who was known as The Patriot in the wrestling community. He unfortunately passed away at the age of 59. “WWE is saddened to learn that Del Wilkes, known to WWE fans as The Patriot, has passed away at...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva ‘Quit’ After McMahon Family Affair

WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard on the latest edition of Something to Wrestle podcast on AdFreeShows.com opened up on former WWE Hall of Famer Chyna’s departure from the company. Prichard was questioned regarding the reasons that as to why Chyna parted ways with the company. There have been multiple speculations...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns ‘Removed’ From WWE Smackdown

Another edition of WWE SmackDown is in the books and the show this week was without it’s WWE Universal Champion – ‘The Head of the Table’ and current Universal Champion – Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman would give a glimmer on reasoning of why Reigns was removed from this week’s show by stating that his client ‘operates on his own time’. Twitter user PrinceWatercress documented the exchange that Heyman had with ‘Main Event’ Jimmy Uso during the show from Friday. Did Jimmy Uso ‘break character’ with Roman Reigns?
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar Gets Engaged To Pro Fighter

WWE RAW Superstar Dana Brooke is now engaged to be married. Brooke took to Instagram this afternoon and revealed that boyfriend Ulysses Diaz has proposed to her, and she said yes. She posted video of the proposal, along with photos. “[heart emoji] [ring emoji] My LIFE, My LOVE, My FOREVER…...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jimmy Uso Arrested During WWE Show?

WWE star Jimmy Uso was arrested last night (Monday) on the charge of DUI. He was released from jail this morning after a bail of $500 was paid. Some reports state how WWE have reacted so far. However, It is still too early for that at this point. Dana Brooke Is Marrying Surprising Boxer.
WWEnewsbrig.com

What is the age difference between Sable and Brock Lesnar?

Brock Lesnar married Sable after meeting her during his WWE run in the early-2000s. Sable was ten years older than Lesnar, but the two fell in love with each other and decided to marry. Currently, Brock Lesnar is 43 years old, while Sable is 53. When the two met each...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AJ Styles ‘Knocked Out Cold’ By Top WWE Star

WWE star AJ Styles recently recalled how Samoa Joe had once had legitimately choked him out with his Coquina Clutch submission move during a match. Joe recently made an appearance on last week’s episode of Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast. Speaking about his submission move, Coquina Clutch, he joked that he enjoyed executing the move on Styles because he likes the smell of his hair. Michelle McCool Phone Call To AJ Styles Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Real Reason For ‘Missing’ Raw Leaks

Ring Announcer & Correspondent for WWE 205 Live Samantha Irvin gave a backhanded compliment to ‘The Original Bro’ and former WWE United States Champion – Matt Riddle. During tonight’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Riddle went to WWE official Adam Pearce and Sonja Deville where he presented a note that was ‘written’ by ‘The Viper’ Randy Orton, who was injured. In reality, the note was written by Riddle himself, as cleverly shown with the hand drawn viper snake in the corner of the letter. These Matt Riddle sad WWE text messages just leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Shows Off ‘New Partner’ To WWE Fans?

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks had scripted history with their match on Night One of WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view. They became the first women to compete in a singles match and headline WrestleMania, and Sasha may now be teaming with Bianca if the red carpet is any indication.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Returning With Former WWE Champion?

The former WWE star Daniel Bryan is currently not under the contract of the company. He was last seen on Friday Night SmackDown before being ‘banished’ from the It seems he could head to Monday Night Raw should he return. Daniel Bryan will return at Raw?. The WWE Champion Bobby...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss WWE Boyfriend Leaks Breakup News

Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy were previously involved in a real-life relationship and were even engaged to be married. However, that did not work out and they eventually called off their engagement in 2018, and Bliss is now engaged to musician Ryan Cabrera. Daniel Bryan Huge AEW Signing Rumor Leaks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy