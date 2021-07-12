RAW News – Ricochet Defeats John Morrison Following An Assist By Riddle

Welcome to this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw review, right here on Nerdly. I’m Nathan Favel and I have nothing to say to you. You know what you did! How could you? Get lost loser. I mean it. Go! John, go Cougar your Mellencamp. Go! I’ve had it up to here with you! Do you know where here is? It’s where we’re at! Ain’t so smart now are you mother-f–ker?! Well, why you think about what you’ve done, I’ll start the review. Be gone Satan!