The Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play game two at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 9:10 PM EDT. The Rockies are 3-3 in their last six games this season. The team lost its previous series with the Dodgers by 1-2. Colorado bounced back last Friday and managed to get a good win of 9-6. Colorado’s record moved to 43-54 and they are coming in as 4th in the NL West standings.