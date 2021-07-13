Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine: FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk

KING-5
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUW Medicine is trying to find out if people will need COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in he future. The new trial comes as doctors are learning more about vaccines.

www.king5.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccine Trial#Johnson Johnson Covid#Uw Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

A Single Drug Could Treat All Coronaviruses

There are all kinds of new announcements made on a daily basis about potential treatments and viable vaccines for the novel coronavirus. Earlier today, we revealed that there’s a possibility that the covid vaccine could be taken as a pill. Check out the latest reports about all this revealed by BBC.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Issues Warning for All Americans

The coronavirus refuses to go away this summer, as a new Delta variant proves more aggressive, and more transmissible, than any respiratory virus in recent memory. Worryingly, only half the country has been vaccinated. Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who is also on the board of Pfizer, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday to explain how to keep yourself safe given the rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Read on for his five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthBBC

Covid blood clot patient: 'I put off having the jab'

Doctors at Kings College Hospital have urged Londoners to get vaccinated following a rise in Covid patients needing treatment. Aaron Bye, 33, had put off getting jabbed when he caught coronavirus and went on to develop blood clots on his lungs. "I'm very active, I'm surprised that I'm here. It's...
HealthFrederick News-Post

If you got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will you need another shot? Experts say not to worry yet.

A new laboratory study suggests recipients of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine may need a second dose. Experts say: We’re not sure yet. The study, which was posted by bioRxiv on Tuesday, found J&J’s vaccine to be less effective against the delta and lambda variants compared with the original virus. It suggests that a second dose, ideally of Pfizer or Moderna, might help increase protection.
Oregon Stateoregontoday.net

Vaccinations in Oregon, July 26

Friday, OHA reported that 5,968 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 3,054 doses were administered on July 22 and 2,914 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on July 22. The seven-day running average is now 4,496 doses per day. Oregon has now administered 2,631,883 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,774,604 first and second doses of Moderna and 178,213 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Friday, 2,463,839 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,291,225 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS). To date, 3,004,695 doses of Pfizer, 2,284,320 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Pfizer and Moderna Be in Trouble After the Latest COVID Vaccine Findings?

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines could potentially provide immunity for years, according to recent findings. Extended protection against COVID-19 could significantly cut into recurring revenue for Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna. It's still too early to know if mRNA vaccines will actually provide that extended protection. Long-lasting COVID-19 vaccines? That could be...
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
PharmaceuticalsWAFF

Warning added to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

Learn more about the variant doctors are most concerned about at this time. Experts say the Delta variant will be "hyper-regionalized," and states with the lowest vaccination rates, including Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Wyoming, are most at risk. TN Valley Coronavirus. Vaccine helps after COVID. Updated: Jun. 23, 2021...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.

Comments / 0

Community Policy