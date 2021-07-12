Cancel
Columbia, SC

Will Taylor staying at Clemson, won’t sign with MLB team

By Mike Gillespie
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighly-touted baseball prospect Will Taylor will go to school after all. The two-way Dutch Fork grad and Clemson signee told ABC Columbia Monday night that he intends to play for the Tigers and won’t sign with a Major League Baseball team after not being selected in the first 10 rounds of the MLB Draft Sunday and Monday. It’s not clear how much Taylor was asking from MLB teams, though he would have received between $2 and $4 million had he been selected in the first round.

