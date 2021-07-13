Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

South Africa: more than 70 dead as unrest linked to Zuma jailing intensifies

By Jason Burke Africa correspondent
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37XPhb_0av4uJPo00
An elderly woman screams as she is arrested by a police member amid looting and vandalism, sparked by the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma, at the Lotsoho Mall east of Johannesburg, South Africa. Photograph: Phill Magakoe/AFP/Getty Images

Unrest in South Africa triggered by the jailing of the former president Jacob Zuma intensified on Tuesday, despite calls for calm from senior officials and the deployment of thousands of soldiers to the streets to reinforce struggling police.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the deadly violence and protests as unprecedented in the 27 years since the end of the apartheid regime. The death toll from nearly a week of unrest has risen to 72, some from gunshot wounds, while 1,300 people have been arrested.

Ten people were killed during a crowd crush on Monday night at a mall, officials said. Others were reported to have died when a stack of goods in a warehouse collapsed. Four police officers have been injured.

“We are confident our law enforcement agencies are able to do their job successfully. The current situation on the ground is under strong surveillance and we will ensure it will not deteriorate further,” the police minister Bheki Cele told reporters, saying the disturbances risked severe shortages of medicines and foodstuffs across South Africa.

The wave of violence has hit South Africa’s faltering vaccination rollout and also disrupted access to essential healthcare services including the collection of medication by patients suffering tuberculosis and HIV, the health ministry said.

Those with appointments for vaccination in areas hit by the unrest have been advised to reschedule.

There were also reports of clinics being looted and problems with the delivery of oxygen to hospitals treating victims of a brutal third wave of Covid infections gripping the country.

The unrest has so far been limited to South Africa’s two most densely populated provinces: Gauteng, where Johannesburg, the largest city and economic powerhouse is located; and KwaZulu-Natal, Zuma’s home province. Several of South Africa’s major highways were blocked.

There have been 26 deaths in KwaZulu-Natal and 19 in Gauteng, including the 10 who died in the crowd crush during looting of the Ndofaya mall in Soweto.

Looters made off with large televisions, microwave ovens, clothes and linen. Some drove cars and pickup trucks to stores to help remove items.

There have been similar scenes in parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Its capital, Pietermaritzburg, has been badly hit, with stores selling electronics, meat, clothes and sports equipment targeted.

In the centre of Durban, the largest city in KwaZulu-Natal, there were widespread break-ins and paramedics were attacked , while footage shot by TV networks from helicopters showed large fires and hundreds of people milling around warehouses, store depots and factories on the outskirts.

Many businesses and malls in the two provinces were shuttered as a precaution while a number of false alarms led to the panicked evacuation of several malls in Johannesburg and elsewhere. There were also reports of panic-buying of fuel and food in some areas and growing shortages due to disrupted supply chains.

Cele said police were trying to monitor inflammatory social media posts, and he made a plea for measures against Covid-19 to be respected.

Related: Jacob Zuma’s imprisonment is a victory for South Africa’s post-apartheid constitution | Mark Gevisser

In a televised address on Monday, Ramaphosa said he was speaking with “a heavy heart” and called for respect for the law.

It was the second successive day the president had addressed the country on the violence, having announced an extensions of measures designed to counter a brutal third wave of Covid infections at the weekend.

There has been criticism that law enforcement agencies failed to pre-empt protests and the consequent violence. Officials sought to explain the apparent intelligence failure, saying they were “not missing in action”.

South Africa’s supreme court sentenced Zuma to 15 months in prison for contempt after he defied its order to give evidence at an inquiry investigating high-level corruption during his nine years in power.

It is the first time a former president has been jailed in post-apartheid South Africa, and has been seen as a landmark for the rule of law in the country, as well as a victory for Ramaphosa . But the subsequent violence has tarnished this achievement, analysts say.

Ramaphosa ousted Zuma , who faced a slew of corruption allegations, in 2018 after taking over the leadership of the ruling African National Congress the previous year.

Zuma’s jailing will further strengthen the moderate and pragmatic faction of the ruling party, and significantly undermine the entrenched networks within the government and South Africa’s bureaucracy loyal to the former leader, analysts say.

Zuma’s core supporters, echoing the ex-president’s line, say he is the victim of a witch-hunt orchestrated by political opponents. The 79-year-old former anti-apartheid fighter remains popular among many poor South Africans.

Chemists helping the government’s Covid-19 faltering vaccination campaign warned that the unrest gripping the country would slow inoculations in the continent’s worst-hit country . There are also fears the mass gatherings of looters and protesters could spread the virus.

“Our vaccination programme has been severely disrupted just as it is gaining momentum,” said Ramaphosa.

Comments / 1

The Guardian

The Guardian

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bheki Cele
Person
Jacob Zuma
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartheid South Africa#Johannesburg#Covid#Kwazulu#Pietermaritzburg#Supreme Court#African National Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
Related
AfricaPosted by
CNN

Shocking footage shows looting in South Africa

Soldiers and police struggled to restore order in parts of South Africa after dozens of people were killed in the worst violence and looting the country has seen in decades. CNN’s David McKenzie reports.
AfricaPosted by
TheDailyBeast

70+ Killed as Worst Violence in Decades Sweeps South Africa

At least 72 people have been killed as violence rages across South Africa following the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma. The ex-leader was convicted of contempt of court in June after he refused to show up to an inquiry into allegations of criminal corruption during his presidency. His jailing was the catalyst for the violent protests and looting, which BBC News reports has led to the arrests of well over 1,200 people. Multiple buildings have been set alight in the unrest, and the BBC recorded footage of a woman throwing her baby from a burning apartment block in the city of Durban. The baby was caught and later reunited with the mother. President Cyril Ramaphosa has said the violence is some of the worst seen in the country since before the end of apartheid in the 1990s.
AfricaPosted by
The Conversation Africa

Violence in South Africa: an uprising of elites, not of the people

From time to time, South Africa is rudely reminded that its past continues to make its present and future difficult. It does not always recognise this reality when it sees it. The latest – and most shocking – reminder is the violence which followed the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma. The mayhem devastated KwaZulu-Natal, the home of Zuma and his faction of the governing African National Congress (ANC), and damaged Gauteng, the economic heartland which also houses hostels in which working migrants from KwaZulu-Natal live.
AfricaFox News

South African looting 'orchestrated,' police minister says

Shadowy forces are increasingly claimed to be behind the devastating looting and violence which has led to over 100 deaths and estimated damage and losses of more than $1 billion in South Africa this past week. The looting is "orchestrated", said Bheki Cele, the country’s police minister. "Is this a...
AdvocacyPosted by
TravelNoire

What's Really Behind South Africa's Protests, The Worst In 30 Years

The recent arrest of former South Africa president Jacob Zuma, COVID-19, lockdown and extreme social inequality, all triggered South Africa’s protests the worst unrest since the end of the apartheid regime in the 1990s. It spread to more cities on Tuesday, and the death toll has reached 72— according to the Joint National Structure Operations and Intelligence.
AdvocacyThe Independent

Police in South Africa try to control protesters, looters

South African police are using rubber bullets to try to end sprawling protests and widespread looting, which began after former president Jacob Zuma was jailed for contempt of court. Police in South Africa say 72 people have been killed and 1,234 have been arrested. Police said hundreds have been arrested...
HealthSentinel

The revolt in South Africa is the portrait of an exhausted continent – 07/15/2021 – World

No other African country has been as affected by the pandemic as South Africa. The continent’s financial and industrial center, Gauteng – the province where Pretoria, the capital, and Johannesburg, the main city – concentrated the largest number of cases in the three waves that devastated the continent. With 14,000 of the 64,000 deaths in the country to date, it is the province with the highest number of deaths.
AfricaBBC

South Africa Zuma riots: What's behind the violence and looting?

Some are calling events over the last week democratic South Africa's "darkest hour". Is it more than a spontaneous triggering of anger brought about by the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma? Many analysts say it is and that there is a "third force" sympathetic to the former president at play.
POTUSWashington Post

South Africa’s riots are a warning to the world

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. Every country presents its own studies in contrast, but South Africa offers some of the starkest. The...
AfricaPosted by
IBTimes

South Africa's Ex-president Zuma Starts Serving Jail Term For Contempt

Former president Jacob Zuma turned himself into prison early Thursday to begin serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of the country's highest court, officials said. Prison authorities confirmed that Zuma "has been admitted to start serving a 15 months sentence at Estcourt Correctional Centre" in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

South Africa deploying thousands of soldiers to quell looting, arson

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Wednesday that his office was looking to expand the deployment of its military in response to ongoing unrest following the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. Ramaphosa made the announcement in a statement from his office, according to Reuters, and local news channel eNCA...
Africainvesting.com

South Africa's jailed ex-leader Zuma loses bid to overturn arrest

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Former South African President Jacob Zuma lost a court bid on Friday to overturn his arrest for contempt of court, days after turning himself in for a 15-month jail term in a case that has tested the post-Apartheid nation's rule of law. "Mr Zuma's concerns about his health...

Comments / 1

Community Policy