Baseball

Around the Minors: The week of July 12

milb.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA's farmhand Carlos Pèrez has been heating up with the weather. Of the eight homers he has culled this season for the Triple-A Aviators, six of them have been belted this month. Two went out on Monday. He also has four in the past four games, five in the last six and six in the past eight.

www.milb.com

MLBPosted by
FanSided

Twins throw wrench in Phillies plan to trade for Byron Buxton

Byron Buxton may stay with the Minnesota Twins after all and not be traded to a team like the Philadelphia Phillies as the trade deadline approaches. While the Philadelphia Phillies may have a ton of interest in trading for Byron Buxton, the star outfielder might be sticking with the Minnesota Twins after all.
MLBmilb.com

Triple-A classification to add 10 games to 2021 schedule

Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball has announced the rescheduling of 10 games at the Triple-A level that were postponed at the start of the 2021 season. The rescheduled games will be played in a new postseason tournament format called the “Triple-A Final Stretch” and will follow the current 120-game Triple-A championship season schedule. All 30 Triple-A clubs will play five home games and five road games during the Final Stretch.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Tampa Bay Rays Land 7-Time All-Star In Blockbuster Trade

For the past few weeks, Major League Baseball trade rumors have all had the same few names mentioned. The Chicago Cubs have reportedly been shopping multiple players like Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo. Meanwhile, several Pittsburgh Pirates including Adam Frazier and Richard Rodriguez have also been mentioned. While none of...
Saint Paul, MNmilb.com

Rooker's Career Night Vaults Saints To 19-1 Thrashing Of Clippers

ST. PAUL, MN (July 13, 2021) - Two Major Leaguer’s were in the St. Paul Saints lineup on Tuesday night on a rehab assignment. It was Brent Rooker, however, who stole the show setting a career high in home runs (3), RBI (7), runs (4), and total bases (14). Meanwhile, the Saints offense put up a season high in runs, crushed six home runs, and had their largest margin of victory in a 19-1 beat down of the Columbus Clippers at CHS Field in front of 6,606.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Padres’ Big Trade

The San Diego Padres are going for it. Sunday evening, the NL West contenders made the first huge move of the trade deadline. San Diego has acquired All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates. ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan was the first to report the move. “The San...
MLBTMZ.com

MLB Fan Suffers Bloody Gash After Getting Hit By Violent Punches During Mariners Game

A fan at a Seattle Mariners game left the ballpark this weekend with a gnarly gash on his forehead ... after he took two HUGE punches to the face during a fight in the stands. The wild scene was all captured on video during the Mariners' game Friday night against the Oakland A's ... when two fans got into an argument that turned violent.
BaseballDodger Insider

Mariners Minor League Report — July 12

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. GAME 1 RECAP: The Rainiers held a 3–2 lead after 5.0 innings and added 7 runs in the top of the 7th as Tacoma defeated Sugar Land 10–2 in game 1 of a double header on Sunday afternoon. Starter Ian McKinney (5.0,2,2,2,2,4) recorded the win, improving to 2–1 with Tacoma. He allowed only 2 runs on 2 hits while walking 2 and striking out 4 over 5.0 innings. RH Taylor Guerrieri (1.0,1,0,0,2,2) and RH Ryan Dull (1.0,0,0,0,0,0) combined to hold the Skeeters scoreless over the final 2.0 innings to secure the win. 1B Jose Marmolejos (2x4, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI), SS Jake Hager (2x4, 2 R, 2 2B) and 2B Jantzen Witte (2x3, R, 3 RBI, BB), the Rainiers 6–8 batters in the lineup, combined to go 6-for-11 with 5 runs scored, 2 doubles, 1 home run and 6 RBI. Marmolejos hit his 10th home run of the season with a 3-run blast with 2 outs in the 7th. CF Luis Liberato (1x4, R, 2B), C Jose Godoy (1x3, R, RBI, BB) and RF Dillon Thomas (1x3, R, BB) each collected 1 of the Rainiers 9 hits.
Baseballchatsports.com

Mets Minor League Players of the Week: Week Ten

Week: 5 G, 21 AB, .429/.478/.571, 9 H, 3 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 6 K, 1/2 SB (Low-A) 2021 Season: 50 G, 184 AB, .272/.383/.359, 50 H, 8 2B, 4 3B, 0 HR, 18 RBI, 33 BB, 60 K, 19/22 SB, .394 BABIP (Low-A) Canarsie...
Baseballmilb.com

Sounds Walk-Off for Seventh Time in 2021

The Nashville Sounds walked off on the Louisville Bats with a 2-1 win when Tim Lopes drove in Cooper Hummel with the winning run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. With Hummel at second base to start the...
MLB247Sports

Diamond Dawgs in the Minor Leagues Update: July 13

While the global pandemic just delayed the MLB season; the entire MILB year was cancelled in 2020 which meant many players weren’t able to play the game that they loved. It made its triumphant return last week though many Minor League organizations have had to shut down as the system gets tightened up a bit.
MLBallfans.co

Astros Minor League Recap: July 12th

Another day of minor league baseball is in the books and you can see all the Astros affiliates results below. AAA: Sugar Land Skeeters (33-25) lost 6-4 (BOX SCORE) Hartman started and allowed 6 runs over 5 innings of work. The Skeeters started their comeback in the 7th with a 2 run HR from Matijevic. They got 2 more in the 8th on a Sierra solo HR and Hinojosa RBI single. James tossed 2 scoreless innings in relief of Hartman. McKee and Paredes each had a scoreless outing in relief but the offense was unable to complete the comeback as they dropped this one 6-4.
Baseballmilb.com

RailRiders Sneak by WooSox 5-2 Behind Late Comeback

WORCESTER, M.A. — A seventh inning rally pushed the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (38-20) past the Worcester Red Sox (34-25), a 5-2 final on Tuesday night at Polar Park. The WooSox and RailRiders were tied at two entering the top of the seventh. Working against Worcester reliever Matt Hall, SWB loaded the bases with two outs on three walks. That brought Rob Brantly to the plate, who worked a 3-2 count with two outs—he lined the next pitch up the middle, a two-run single to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre the lead for good in the series opener.
MLBaudacy.com

Pirates DFA player acquired in McCutchen trade

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Acquired with Bryan Reynolds in the Andrew McCutchen trade, the Pirates have designated pitcher Kyle Crick for assignment. They needed the roster spot after trading cash considerations to the Angels for left-hand pitcher Dillon Peters. The 28-year-old Peters was 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA in...
MLBmilb.com

Skeeters Close out Homestand with 3-1 Win Over Tacoma

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) – The Sugar Land Skeeters closed out their series against the Tacoma Rainiers with a 3-1 victory on Tuesday night at Constellation Field. Right-hander Peter Solomon had his finest outing of the year, striking out eight batters and allowing just one run on one hit through a season-high seven innings. The seven innings were the most from a Skeeters starter this year. Solomon carried a no-hitter through six innings and received the winning decision.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: July 14

The bad news tonight is that South Bend Cubs outfield prospect Cole Roederer underwent Tommy John surgery yesterday. The good news is that he should be ready for Opening Day next year. It also might be good news if that’s the reason he’s struggled to hit with any power this season.
MLBmilb.com

Sounds to Add 10 Games to 2021 Schedule for Triple-A Final Stretch

In conjunction with an announcement from Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball, the Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has added 10 games to the 2021 schedule. The rescheduled games from the postponed games at the start of the 2021 season will be played in a new postseason tournament format called the “Triple-A Final Stretch.”
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

Minor League box scores, July 16

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors. AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. Round Rock Express (Rangers) AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. Somerset...
MLBmilb.com

Early ‘Birds Barrage Leads to Fourth Straight Win

*MEMPHIS, Tennessee – * The Memphis Redbirds kept the good times rolling at AutoZone Park on Wednesday night, cruising to an 8-3 win over the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate, Baltimore Orioles) after racing out to a huge early lead. Memphis has now won four games in a row, equaling its longest winning streak of the season.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees prospects: Week 10 minor league review

New York Yankees, Dominican Summer League, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Sergio Vargas, Greg Weissert, Matt Krook, Worcester, sports season. With the draft in full swing, the newest members of the Yankees organization will soon be joining teams that have been winning at a rapid clip for the whole season. All of the full season affiliates remain in first place, while the FCL Yankees maintain their winning record and the Dominican Summer League teams both got off to a strong start on Monday.
chatsports.com

Tampa Bay Rays: 10, Cleveland Guardians: 5 - Notorious Nelson Cruz Crushes in Rays’ Debut

Its been a busy 24 hours since the last Rays’ game. Nelson Cruz officially acquired. Rich Hill traded away, and the Cleveland Indians are now called the Cleveland Guardians. Rays and Cruz opened up the first inning uneventfully, with Ji-Man Choi hitting a floater for an out, and Cruz grounding out, although I was surprised how quickly Cruz hustled down the line, even on a simple ground out.

