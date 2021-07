An attempt to derail Senate efforts to give federal regulators more authority over transmission siting prompted a debate over power line expansion on Wednesday. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources (ENR) Committee hearing considering a bill that would invest in energy and outdoor infrastructure, proposed an amendment that would cut a section in the legislation that would increase the permitting authority of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. He argued the policy could override state-level concerns, while Democratic senators protested that broader federal authority is necessary in order to build out the transmission needed to bring more renewable energy onto the grid quickly.