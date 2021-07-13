Special Weather Statement issued for Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven; South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND EASTERN PINAL COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM MST At 913 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Dudleyville, or 10 miles south of Winkelman, moving southwest at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and blowing dust will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Catalina, Oro Valley, Oracle, Mammoth, Saddlebrooke, San Manuel, Kearny, Dudleyville, Oracle Junction and Biosphere 2.alerts.weather.gov
