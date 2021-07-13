Cancel
Gila County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 21:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 932 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms had produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. Excessive rainfall over the burn scars will result in debris flow moving through the Mescal and east Telegraph burn scars. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mescal and east Telegraph burn scars, San Carlos, Cutter and Peridot. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Inyo County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Inyo, San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 14:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Inyo; San Bernardino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL INYO AND SAN BERNARDINO COUNTIES At 220 PM PDT, Thunderstorm activity has begun to diminish over the Panamints over the Panamint range but lingering flooding issues persist. Flooding from earlier rainfall remains possible in Trona Wildrose Road and Panamint Valley road...as well as other roadways in Death Valley. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Homewood Canyon-Valley Wells, Trona, Panamint Springs and Searles Valley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Apache by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 18:28:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Apache FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR APACHE COUNTY At 625 PM MST, heavy rain had moved out of the the warned area, however flash flooding is expected to remain a threat while water recedes. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Canyon De Chelly National Monument, Red Lake Chapter House, Del Muerto, Upper Wheatfields, Wheatfields, Fort Defiance, Window Rock, Sawmill, St. Michaels and Navajo Reservation. This includes the following highways State Route 264 between mile markers 474 and 475. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Cecil County, MDweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 01:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-26 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cecil FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CECIL COUNTY At 148 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 5 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Rising Sun... Farmington West Nottingham FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Inyo County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Inyo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 00:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 02:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Inyo FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN INYO COUNTY At 1227 AM PDT, Heavy rain has moved out of the warned area. Radar estimates indicate 0.75" to over an inch of rainfall has fallen across southern portions of Death Valley National Park. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Shoshone, Furnace Creek, Death Valley Junction, Tecopa and Texas Springs Campground. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Inyo County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Inyo, San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 14:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Inyo; San Bernardino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL INYO AND SAN BERNARDINO COUNTIES At 220 PM PDT, Thunderstorm activity has begun to diminish over the Panamints over the Panamint range but lingering flooding issues persist. Flooding from earlier rainfall remains possible in Trona Wildrose Road and Panamint Valley road...as well as other roadways in Death Valley. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Homewood Canyon-Valley Wells, Trona, Panamint Springs and Searles Valley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Lincoln County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 14:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lincoln FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTY At 253 PM PDT, Thunderstorm activity continues near Eagle Valley with heavy rain developing southward around Ursine in the last hour. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding remains a concern along Meadow Valley wash and Eagle Valley road. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ursine, Ranch Campground, Eagle Valley, Horsethief Gulch Campground, Meadow Valley Campground and Echo Canyon State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Lincoln County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 14:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lincoln FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTY At 253 PM PDT, Thunderstorm activity continues near Eagle Valley with heavy rain developing southward around Ursine in the last hour. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding remains a concern along Meadow Valley wash and Eagle Valley road. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ursine, Ranch Campground, Eagle Valley, Horsethief Gulch Campground, Meadow Valley Campground and Echo Canyon State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Nye County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Nye by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 14:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Nye FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHERN NYE COUNTY At 214 PM PDT, Strong thunderstorms have begun to lift west of the Amargosa Valley. However, heavy rain earlier has led to elevated stream flows and areas of flooding. Continue to avoid flooded roadways and washes. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Amargosa Valley and Lathrop Wells. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 14:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTH CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 255 PM MST, Heavy rain has begun to diminish across the Arizona strip but elevated stream flows and areas of flash flooding remain possible as runoff continues. Continue to heed any road closures. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Littlefield, Virgin River Gorge, Beaver Dam and Virgin River Campground. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 14:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTH CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 255 PM MST, Heavy rain has begun to diminish across the Arizona strip but elevated stream flows and areas of flash flooding remain possible as runoff continues. Continue to heed any road closures. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Littlefield, Virgin River Gorge, Beaver Dam and Virgin River Campground. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Lincoln County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 16:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Lincoln County in south central Nevada * Until 730 PM PDT. * At 430 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.25 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pioche and Cathedral Gorge State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.75-1.25 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Southampton County, VAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Southampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 19:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-26 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Southampton The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Gates County in northeastern North Carolina Hertford County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Southampton County in southeastern Virginia The Southwestern City of Suffolk in southeastern Virginia * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 655 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Suffolk, Gates, Como, Whaleyville, Cleopus, Reynoldson, Dort, Somerton, Topsy, Wyanoke, Drum Hill, Riddicksville, Riverdale, Hazelton, Sunbeam and Nurney. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Southampton County, VAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Southampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 18:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-26 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Southampton The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Gates County in northeastern North Carolina Hertford County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Southampton County in southeastern Virginia The Southwestern City of Suffolk in southeastern Virginia * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 655 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Suffolk, Gates, Como, Whaleyville, Cleopus, Reynoldson, Dort, Somerton, Topsy, Wyanoke, Drum Hill, Riddicksville, Riverdale, Hazelton, Sunbeam and Nurney. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 21:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Riverside FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY At 924 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Desert Center and Eagle Mtn. This includes the following highways CA Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 17. CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 101 and 110. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

