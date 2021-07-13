Zero active COVID cases in Randolph

ELKINS — Officials reported Monday that there were no active COVID-19 cases in Randolph County — the first time that has been the case since March 2020. “Right now we have no active cases in the county,” Bonnie Woodrum, Infectious Disease Specialist at the Randolph-Elkins Health Department, told The Inter-Mountain Monday. “That’s not to say that it’s still not out there, because it is. A lot of people don’t have symptoms when they have it, so they should recognize if they have sniffles or headaches that they should get tested and still take precautions with others.”