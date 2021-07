Is processing your payroll efficiently and effectively something your business struggles with? If so, you're not alone-thousands of small businesses struggle to manage payroll every pay period! From accurately calculating individual paychecks to consistently distributing payroll on time, there are hundreds of things that can go wrong and only a short period of time to complete them. The key to running a successful payroll is combining a strategic approach with an organized payroll system, so today we'll be looking at how using online payroll software can help you stay out ahead of your payroll, not simply struggle to keep up.