At long last, Dillon Maples is back. That probably doesn’t hearten everyone here, but I’m eager to see him back with the big league Cubs for a variety of reasons. Kyle Ryan is being optioned back to Triple-A Iowa to make room for Maples, who is being activated off the IL. He had a triceps strain, from which he was able to pitch relatively quickly at Iowa, but the Cubs were content to let his rehab stint run its full course. With Iowa, Maples threw 9.2 innings over 7 appearances, posting a 3.72 ERA, a 25.6% K rate, and an 18.6% walk rate. Not great numbers, but with rehab stints, you never quite know what the actual rehab process was relative to the game appearances, so you don’t really judge the numbers in the same way you might for a prospect. At least not until the last couple outings, when Maples was basically Maples.