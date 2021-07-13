Cancel
Carl Sagan predicted the mess 2021 would be 25 years ago

By July 13, 2021
MSNBC
Cover picture for the articleAstrophysicist and author Carl Sagan managed to predict a lot of the things the challenges America faces in the year 2021 all the way back in 1995 when he was writing a book published just before his death in 1996. MSNBC's Brian Williams shares the details.July 13, 2021.

