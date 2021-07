It wasn’t that long ago that Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez were engaged to be wed. Were it not for the coronavirus, they likely would have tied the knot in 2019. Tie the knot they did not, however, and Lopez has famously moved on to an old flame: Ben Affleck. As “Bennifer” rignites early-2000s nostalgia with their romance, many are wondering what Rodriguez is currently up to. Like Lopez, he’s dealing with a fresh breakup as well. Gossip Cop investigates stories about the former New York Yankee slugger all the time, and the recent coverage hasn’t been positive.