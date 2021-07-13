Cancel
Heinz, Kubicki welcome baby boy

By Submitted to the Tribune
bigrapidsnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryan Heinz and Adrienne Kubicki of Port Hope welcomed son, Greyson Jonathan Heinz, earlier this year. Greyson was born Jan. 22, 2021 weighing 5 pounds, 1 ounce and 18 inches long. Greyson was baptized on May 1, 2021 at Holy Name of Mary Parish in Harbor Beach. Grandparents are John and Jennifer Kubicki of Harbor Beach, and Bryan and Tina Heinz of Dansville. Great grandparents are Dennis and Lind Hill of Harbor Beach, and Bill and Mary Rodriguez of Mason, and John David Kubicki of Bad Axe.

