Editorial — The right call: Local fire department finds a good fireboat at a good price

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBc4) — The remains of a third person killed in the flash flooding in Larimer County last week were found Monday morning and authorities identified the remains of two other victims. The search continues for a fourth missing person in the Poudre Canyon. On July 20, Larimer County Coroner’s Office responded to a death scene at the location of Cache la Poudre River near mile marker 88 in Bellvue, Colorado: The decedent has been identified as Patricia Brown, age 59, of Madison, Wisconsin, who died from fresh water drowning due to flash flood. On July 25, Larimer County Coroner’s Office responded to a death scene at the location of Cache la Poudre River near Indian Meadows Lodge in Bellevue, Colorado: The decedent has been identified as David Brown, age 61, of San Antonio, Texas. The manner and cause of death are pending. The person found Monday morning has not yet been identified.