Editorial — The right call: Local fire department finds a good fireboat at a good price

By Editorials
nny360.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA vessel made nearly two decades ago in Northern New York is returning to the region to enhance public safety. The Sackets Harbor Fire Department bought a fireboat for $138,000 from a municipal agency in the Ozark Mountains. The boat was made in 2004 by MetalCraft when it operated a manufacturing facility in Clayton.

