When the San Diego Padres signed Eric Hosmer prior to the 2018 season, it was easy to regard that contract as a drastic overpayment. Hosmer was a solid player, but he was not going to be someone that would change the direction of the franchise on his own. However, for a team that was looking to show that they were ready to put together a contending team, adding Hosmer was meant to send a message to the rest of the league.