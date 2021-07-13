Cancel
Charleston, WV

Manchin, Capito announce $1.4M for hospital preparedness

TheInterMountain.com
 14 days ago

CHARLESTON — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,400,530 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) as part of the Hospital Preparedness Program. This program supports West Virginia’s hospitals and works to improve patient outcomes during disasters and emergencies.

