Volant cancels its third straight meeting

Visitors are welcome in Volant, as long as they don’t plan on attending a borough council meeting. The panel has met since April. FILE | NEWS

Volant’s borough government continues to publicly run on autopilot despite decisions being made in the three months since it last held a public meeting.

The borough’s monthly meeting, scheduled for Tuesday night, was canceled the night before due to an expected lack of quorum. A sign posted in the window of the borough municipal building read “Due to a lack of quorum, the Volant council meeting on July 13, 2021 has been canceled. Sorry for any inconvenience.” The note is signed by “Volant Borough Secretary.” Carmen Ortiz Brown is the borough’s secretary and lone employee.

The borough’s government hasn’t met since April 22. The May and June meetings were canceled over a lack of quorum when only two councilmen showed both times.

Despite this, councilwoman Deb Lakin indicated in an email to a merchant that council had agreed upon a one-time waived permit fee for a request to place removable toilets on borough property next to the closed public restroom. Council created an ordinance banning portable toilets earlier this year.

The portable toilets will be located near the public restroom building. A group of merchants are suing the borough after it failed to hold up its end of an agreement of that restroom’s upkeep in return for a yearly tax paid by merchants. Merchants have paid about $15,000 since 2014 while the restroom has remained closed.

Further, no public discussion was ever made about the issue since the council has not met in three months. Borough officials’ current stance is that the restroom now can’t be open because it is the subject of a lawsuit between a group of merchants against the borough.

Just hours before its April 22 meeting, detectives from the Lawrence County district attorney’s office served a sealed search warrant on the borough building and were seen removing boxes.

County law enforcement was called twice to the borough over a dispute between people handing out information outside a polling location during the May 18 primary election. In that election, three residents gained enough write-in votes to appear on the November ballot for council, while one candidate will appear in the mayor’s race. Incumbent Mayor Ingrid Both-Hoesl and Councilman Donald Little both blamed the borough for not letting them know their terms were ending this year.

Two other councilmen, vice president Tony Bevilacqua and Howard Moss, will see terms end this year despite the Lawrence County elections office having no records of their appointments to council.

Attempts to reach council president Robert McGary and borough solicitor John J. DeCaro Jr. were unsuccessful and messages were left for both.