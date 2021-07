Ransomware continues to paralyze public and private enterprises globally. As the ones responsible for recovering from outages, infrastructure and operations pros have successfully managed recoveries from all failures but one: ransomware. Ransomware attacks do not result in the familiar type of outage; they often put the backup infrastructure itself under siege. And it’s not about just recovering from a backup; I&O professionals need to work closely with their security and risk peers to ensure that they are recovering from an uninfected copy.