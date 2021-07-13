Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Minor Trend Changes to Up on Trade Through $1819.50

The euro fell a bit during the trading session on Monday only to turn around and rally towards the top of the wedge. The wedge that we have been in for quite some time is very clear in its construction, and the fact that the 50-day EMA is starting to break down below the 200-day EMA and threatening to form a “death cross” suggests that we are going to see further selling pressure. Ultimately, this is a market that is trying to figure out where it wants to go next, and if we break above the couple of highs that we have made over the last couple of sessions, it could open up the possibility of a move towards the top of the wedge itself.