Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Minor Trend Changes to Up on Trade Through $1819.50
Gold futures are edging higher early Tuesday as the U.S. Dollar gave back some of yesterday’s gains against a basket of currencies. Helping to put a lid on prices, however, are firm U.S. Treasury yields. The range is tight and volume relatively low as investors cautiously looked forward to U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s timeline for easing bond purchases.www.fxempire.com
