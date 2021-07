Recently I came across some fascinating items to add to my personal list of things I didn’t know about Kentucky. I’m wondering if you were aware of them…. • Those familiar with traditional gospel hymns likely know of the hymn, “There’s Within My Heart a Melody (aka “He Keeps Me Singing”.” I remember it from worship services from my childhood and sometimes today, and it appears to be an all-time favorite of many; the hymn has a catchy tune and hopeful message. But there’s also a sad story that happened in Kentucky regarding the songwriter, Luther Bridger.