From an improbable trip to an incredible trip as Beechwood group finally gets to go to Greece

I have led a group of students to Europe every year since I started teaching at Beechwood High School, until of course the summer of 2020. When Covid-19 first struck, I was still optimistic that tourism would pick back up in June of 2020 (The joke’s on me). Unfortunately, I had to postpone our trip to Italy and Greece, which was heartbreaking for me and many in our group, “I was very sad because I had already been waiting a year and a half for the trip,” said Caroline Amos.