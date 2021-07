When the positions of head volleyball coach and girls athletic coordinator opened up at Little Elm, Veronica Mendez saw an opportunity. Little Elm had posted several job openings toward the end of the school year for a coach onto the district’s website. For Mendez, she viewed it as an opportunity to start fresh. She wanted to come in and help to lead the girls’ athletic programs at Little Elm, which didn’t have any teams make the playoffs in what was its first year as a Class 6A school – including the Lady Lobo volleyball team.