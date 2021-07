This summer, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun accepting applications for two important programs for rural development. The first is the Rural Placemaking Innovation Challenge, which has seen a $2 million increase in funding after its initial set of grants met with a great deal of enthusiasm. This program is available to tribal entities, non-profits, local governments, universities, and small businesses for the purpose of rural placemaking, which is a collaborative process to strategically improve the social, cultural, and economic structure of a community.