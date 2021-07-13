Cancel
Bluefield, WV

Morris walk-off HR lifts Princeton over Bluefield, 6-5

By Staff report
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 14 days ago
Bluefield Ridge Runners’ Spencer Rich, Jr. slides at the plate while Princeton WhistlePigs catcher Tre Morris reaches around for the tag during Monday night’s Appalachian League game between Mercer County Rivals Bluefield and Princeton at Hunnicutt Field. Staff photo by Jessica Nuzzo

PRINCETON — It used to be called the Mercer Cup. Now it’s apparently called The Feud.

Whatever you call it, the Princeton WhistlePigs (19-13) only have to win two of it’s last five meetings with the Bluefield Ridge Runners this season to claim it. Beginning with tonight.

Princeton catcher Tre Morris had a huge offensive outing, recording five RBIs and two home runs — including a walk-off solo blast off the left field foul pole — to lead the WhistlePigs to a 6-5 win over visiting Bluefield at Hunnicutt Field on Monday night.

The Ridge Runners (15-17) got off to an encouraging start before Morris first discouraged their efforts, leading 3-0 after three innings. Morris’ two-run homer in the third frame tied it up at 3.

Princeton recovered the lead in the sixth inning with its fourth and fifth unanswered runs. Dylan Rogers, who had reached on a walk, was plated by Brady Day’s RBI single. It was Morris who pushed Nico Popa across with a sacrifice fly.

A sacrifice fly by Ben Harris in the seventh inning cut Princeton’s lead to 5-4. In the eighth, it got all tied up at 5 after a bases-loaded-walk that was followed by a spirited argument from WhistlePigs manager Patrick Anderson, who was subsequently tossed by the umpire.

Local hero Howie Spencer (1-0), a Graham and Bluefield State product, debuted for Princeton in relief in the top of the ninth. He retired the Ridge Runners he faced in order, striking out two, ensuring what turned out to be Spencer’s first Appalachian League victory. It took 10 pitches.

In the bottom of the ninth, Morris made it official. He finished with two of the four total hits the WhistlePigs were able to collect on the night. It was the team’s first walk-off home run of the season.

Princeton had no errors and left only one runner on base. Bluefield finished with five runs off seven hits, no errors and eight left on base.

Justin Coleman (2-3) of Bluefield College absorbed the loss for the Ridge Runners.

Popa scored a couple of runs for the WhistlePigs. Day finished 1-for-3.

McKisic had two hits and an RBI for the Ridge Runners and Spencer Rich also had a pair of hits. Brayden Jobert and Tyler McPeak each had RBI singles.

The Ridge Runners will return to Hunnicutt Field tonight for the season’s fourth meeting between the two teams. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

LOCAL BASEBALL

This Week’s Games

Monday, July 12

Princeton 6, Bluefield 5

Tuesday, July 13

Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 14

Bluefield OFF

Princeton OFF

Thursday, July 15

Bluefield at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 16

Bluefield at Johnson City.7 p.m.

Princeton at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 17

Bluefield at Pulaski. 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 18

Bluefield at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Princeton, 5:30 p.m.

