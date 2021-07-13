Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Princeton, WV

WhistlePigs’ Blanchard, Rogers earn Appy awards

By Staff report
Posted by 
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s8y8l_0av4oWQl00
Princeton WhistlePigs Contributed image

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Appalachian League announced today that Princeton’s Beau Blanchard and Dylan Rogers earned Pitcher and Player of the Week awards, respectively.

Blanchard threw five scoreless innings in Princeton’s 7-3 win over Bristol on Sunday. The right-hander allowed just one hit in the appearance, striking out eight to earn the win. Blanchard held Bristol hitless through 3.1 innings before allowing his only hit, a one-out single, in the fourth.

The win, which put Princeton within one game of first place in the Eastern Division, was Blanchard’s first of the season. It was the sixth appearance for Blanchard, who pitches collegiately at the University of New Orleans.

Rogers batted .643 (9-for-14) on the week for Princeton, hitting two homers and driving in seven runs. The outfielder also posted a .739 on-base percentage, walking six times. Rogers had a hit in all five games he played in during the week, including three multi-hit games. In Friday’s win against Johnson City, Rogers went 3-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs, also walking three times.

Rogers, who plays collegiately at Chattahoochee Valley Community College, had two more hits and an RBI in Sunday’s win over Bristol. He is now batting a team-best .352 (37-for-105) with seven home runs and 30 RBIs on the season.

Comments / 0

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield, WV
2K+
Followers
181
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Bluefield Daily Telegraph

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, WV
City
Princeton, WV
Princeton, WV
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whistlepigs#Chapel Hill#The Appalachian League#The Eastern Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Vaccinate all health care workers now

(CNN) — Covid-19 has killed over 600,000 Americans and sickened many more. It's hard for me to understand why people would refuse a vaccine that could save their lives and those of their family. But as a nurse, what I find even harder to understand is why some health care workers choose not to get vaccinated and put patients at risk as a result.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senators scramble to save infrastructure deal

The White House and senators from both parties are scrambling to pull their infrastructure talks back from the point of collapse, a sudden turnabout after key negotiators expressed confidence they were nearing a final deal. If the talks on the $1.2 billion framework fall apart, it would deal a serious...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Monday sealed an agreement formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, more than 18 years after U.S. troops were sent to the country. Coupled with Biden's withdrawal of...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Fort Worth, TXABC News

Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports. American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, putting the case on course for a possible trial. Barrack entered his plea to seven criminal counts before U.S. Magistrate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy