My Hero Academia Introduces Ochaco's Surprisingly Dark Side

My Hero Academia fans have been wondering where this game-changing new arc of the manga is headed - but few expected it to be headed toward civil war! Izuku Midoriya has been mastering the full power and additional quirks of One For All while trying to track down All For One and stop him from resurrecting himself in the body of Tomura Shigaraki. That quest has taken Deku down a dark, lonely, path, as he battles his way through a gauntlet of hired guns to get to All For One. Izuku's U.A. classmates are stepping in to help - but that kind gesture may lead to all-out conflict!