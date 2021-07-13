My Hero Academia Introduces Ochaco's Surprisingly Dark Side
My Hero Academia introduced Ochaco Uraraka's surprisingly dark side with the newest chapter of the series! Izuku Midoriya has been really feeling the pressures of One For All and he's been isolating himself even more since first leaving U.A. Academy at the beginning of the Final Act. As the chapters continued, we have seen him begin to break down even more as he fights alone worried that anyone near him would get caught up in the wake of All For One's villainous machinations. But this changed with the previous chapter of the series.
